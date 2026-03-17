Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

HMS Dragon stops in Gib for stores and personnel on its way to Eastern Med

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
17th March 2026

The Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dragon stopped in Gibraltar on Tuesday on its way to the Eastern Mediterranean against the backdrop of conflict in the Middle East.

The Type 45 destroyer was deployed following a drone attack which hit the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus.

HMS Dragon is capable of shooting down drones and ballistic missiles fired by Iran and its proxies as the Middle East crisis continues.

With a crew of around 200, the vessel is capable of firing eight Sea Viper missiles in under 10 seconds to take down aerial targets.

“HMS Dragon is continuing her transit to the Eastern Mediterranean, where she will play a vital role in safeguarding UK assets and interests in the region,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said.

“As part of her pre-planned programme, HMS Dragon will make a short stop in Gibraltar to take on stores and conduct a personnel changeover.”

The ship’s arrival puts a spotlight on Gibraltar’s role as a support base for UK military operations in the Mediterranean and Middle East.

Last Sunday, the Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessel from Gibraltar, where it had been laid up since late last year.

The MoD said the ship had been placed on “heightened readiness” as a precaution should it be needed to assist in maritime tasks in the Eastern Mediterranean.

UK media reports suggested the ship could be used to evacuate Britons if the UK Government gives the order, but there has been no official confirmation.

An MoD spokesperson said only that the ship had sailed from Gibraltar to "undertake training and drills".

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty translated, but question mark hangs over April 10 start date 

Mon 16th Mar, 2026

Local News

Queen’s Hotel residents living in squalid conditions set for relocation

Mon 16th Mar, 2026

Local News

RGP logs £5.2m in fraud losses in Gib last year 

Mon 16th Mar, 2026

Local News

Plans submitted to transform pig farm into butterfly park

Thu 5th Mar, 2026

Local News

RFA Lyme Bay sails from Gib amid Middle East crisis

Sun 15th Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
From Finland to ‘the edge of Europe’

17th March 2026

Local News
GHA urges students to check meningitis vaccinations after UK university cases

16th March 2026

Local News
Azamara guests enjoy candlelit performance at St Michael’s Cave

16th March 2026

Local News
Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust donates £1,000 to support Ramadan charity iftar

16th March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026