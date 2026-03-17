HMS Dragon stops in Gib for stores and personnel on its way to Eastern Med

The Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dragon stopped in Gibraltar on Tuesday on its way to the Eastern Mediterranean against the backdrop of conflict in the Middle East.

The Type 45 destroyer was deployed following a drone attack which hit the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus.

HMS Dragon is capable of shooting down drones and ballistic missiles fired by Iran and its proxies as the Middle East crisis continues.

With a crew of around 200, the vessel is capable of firing eight Sea Viper missiles in under 10 seconds to take down aerial targets.

“HMS Dragon is continuing her transit to the Eastern Mediterranean, where she will play a vital role in safeguarding UK assets and interests in the region,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said.

“As part of her pre-planned programme, HMS Dragon will make a short stop in Gibraltar to take on stores and conduct a personnel changeover.”

The ship’s arrival puts a spotlight on Gibraltar’s role as a support base for UK military operations in the Mediterranean and Middle East.

Last Sunday, the Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessel from Gibraltar, where it had been laid up since late last year.

The MoD said the ship had been placed on “heightened readiness” as a precaution should it be needed to assist in maritime tasks in the Eastern Mediterranean.

UK media reports suggested the ship could be used to evacuate Britons if the UK Government gives the order, but there has been no official confirmation.

An MoD spokesperson said only that the ship had sailed from Gibraltar to "undertake training and drills".