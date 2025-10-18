Hook launches largest exhibition featuring 40 original works 

Christian Hook launched his largest exhibition ever in terms of artworks, with 40 originals on show at the Battersea Power Station in London.

Over 500 people gathered for the launch of his collection called No Mud No Lotus which is inspired by Mr Hook’s nephew and niece, Tiago and Sofia, the Dubai desert and the Bedouins.

Mr Hook told the Chronicle the launch was a “beautiful event” after “an enormous amount of work” to create all 40 pieces.

His collections are typically capped at around 15 to 20 pieces, but this time he decided to “take a risk and be more bold.”

He said more than half of the artworks were sold at the launch and the collection took around eight to 10 months to put together.

The gallery location was also a change for Mr Hook who has for years exhibited in the Clarendon Fine Art gallery in Mayfair.

The artworks were inspired by seeing the purity with which his nephew and niece draw with felt pens, deconstructing his techniques.

He has also been inspired by AI, which he used to come up with desert dwellers to see what AI can imagine.