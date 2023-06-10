Hoy Como Ayer: When the Gibraltar Song Festival changed Carseni’s life
The name Joe Carseni will forever be linked to the Gibraltar Song Festival. Those of a certain age and generation, when they hear his name will more than likely burst into song and sing a few lines of the 1968 winner ‘Hoy Como Ayer… al igual que manana’. You could say he left his lungs...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here