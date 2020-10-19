In an educational initiative, the foundations of a digital workforce
The Gibraltar Digital Skills Foundation (GDSF) has launched the Gibraltar CoderDojo, an initiative that aims to teach children to code and program from a young age, helping to lay the foundations of a digitally-savvy future workforce. The GDSF is headed by Bayside’s Head of Physics, Stewart Harrison, and works to promote and facilitate the development...
