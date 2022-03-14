Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

In post-Covid times, online bullying is ‘exacerbated and inescapable’

Image via Pixabay

By Gabriella Peralta
14th March 2022

Community Police Officer Nicholas Ramagge deals with bullying cases in local schools every week, but has found that the Covid-19 lockdown has heavily exacerbated the issue. His theory as to the increase in caseload is that youngsters are more tech savvy as the lockdown saw them rely heavily on digital devices. But often, the content...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

From Kyiv to Gibraltar alone, Lilia flees war-torn Ukraine

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Local News

MoD edges closer to decision on reactivating King’s Lines fuel depot

Fri 11th Mar, 2022

Local News

Govt ‘extremely concerned’ Gibraltar ambulances denied entry into Spain

Sat 5th Mar, 2022

Local News

Lorry strike sparks petrol panic, but Govt anticipates no disruption to fuel supply

Fri 11th Mar, 2022

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
A Lifetime in Architecture’ exhibition celebrating the work of Natalio Langdon

14th March 2022

Sports
International rugby for youth

13th March 2022

Sports
Buccaneers wins U-Mee Rugby Championship

13th March 2022

Sports
Europa futsal claim the first victory in play-off finals

13th March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022