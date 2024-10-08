In UN speech, Picardo outlines treaty hopes but challenges Spain’s ‘legally worthless’ sovereignty argument
Spain’s position on sovereignty relies on United Nations resolutions obtained in the 1960s that are “legally worthless” and “cannot curtail” Gibraltar’s right to self-determination, the Chief Minister told the UN’s Fourth Committee. He was speaking on Monday during an address to the UN decolonisation committee in New York, in which he challenged Spain’s territorial integrity...
