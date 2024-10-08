Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

In UN speech, Picardo outlines treaty hopes but challenges Spain’s ‘legally worthless’ sovereignty argument

By Gabriella Peralta
8th October 2024

Spain’s position on sovereignty relies on United Nations resolutions obtained in the 1960s that are “legally worthless” and “cannot curtail” Gibraltar’s right to self-determination, the Chief Minister told the UN’s Fourth Committee. He was speaking on Monday during an address to the UN decolonisation committee in New York, in which he challenged Spain’s territorial integrity...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Developer seeks to transform historic Raglan’s Battery site into residential community

Mon 7th Oct, 2024

Brexit

In Spanish Congress, a question for Albares: ‘What’s more important, a uniform and a pistol, or benefits for 300,000 people?’

Fri 4th Oct, 2024

Brexit

UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar ‘only intelligent way’ to manage cross-border interdependence – Gonzalez Laya

Mon 7th Oct, 2024

Local News

GHA poised for Covid booster and flu jab winter campaign

Mon 7th Oct, 2024

Local News

No ‘read across’ to Gibraltar as UK gives up Chagos Islands sovereignty to secure future of military base

Thu 3rd Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Aaron Soleci exhibits ‘People are People’ at Kitchen Studios

8th October 2024

Brexit
UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar ‘only intelligent way’ to manage cross-border interdependence – Gonzalez Laya

7th October 2024

Local News
High number of smokers in Gibraltar ‘a source for concern’

7th October 2024

Features
Vibrant art on display at The Nook

7th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024