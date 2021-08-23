Incidents of orcas ramming into pleasure crafts spike
There have been 68 incidents reported of orcas ramming into pleasure crafts navigating in the Strait of Gibraltar so far this year, with a recent incident taking place just outside of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters last week. This took place last Tuesday some six nautical miles south of Europa Point, along with three other incidents...
