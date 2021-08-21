Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 21st Aug, 2021

Local News

Increase in Bluefin quota ‘completely unjustified’, environmental groups say

Archive image of a Bluefin tuna caught in Gibraltar waters. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

By Gabriella Peralta
21st August 2021

Gibraltar’s year-on-year increase of the total allowable catch of Atlantic Bluefin tuna has come under fire, with local environmental groups continuing to call for a ban to end this fishing practice. This comes after the tuna quota increased against this year from 19.81 tonnes at the start of the season to 21 tonnes, with local...

