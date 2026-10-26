St Joseph’s pupils learn about Customs work during open day

Year 6 pupils from St Joseph’s School took part in an educational open day with HM Customs Gibraltar, learning about the work carried out by officers across a range of operational roles.

The visit included demonstrations and practical activities designed to give pupils an insight into the responsibilities of Customs officers.

The day began with a presentation from the Dog Section, where pupils met detector dog Stitch and learned about the role of dogs in detecting prohibited and illicit substances.

They were also shown specialist equipment used by HM Customs, including an underwater drone used to search the hulls and undersides of vessels.

Pupils were introduced to maritime charts, radio communications and other operational equipment, as well as personal protection equipment used by officers, including handcuffs and batons.

They also learned basic ropework skills and took part in a vehicle-search exercise in which they were challenged to find hidden bags of sweets.

The visit included a trip aboard HM Customs vessels HMC Searcher and HMC Sentinel, giving the pupils an opportunity to learn more about maritime operations.

HM Customs said the visit provided pupils with an opportunity to see aspects of the service they would not normally encounter and helped strengthen links with Gibraltar’s schools.

The department thanked the staff and pupils of St Joseph’s School for taking part in the open day.