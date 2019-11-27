Joint effort restores natural vegetation to Western Beach dunes
A collaboration between the Gibraltar Government, a local business and a volunteer has led to the return of Sea Holly at Western Beach. The story behind the joint effort to restore vegetation to the area dates back many years, volunteer Bart Van Thienen recalled. Approximately six years ago he had spent some of the summer...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here