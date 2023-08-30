Joseph Alecio wins overall prize in ‘Our Gibraltar’ exhibition
Joseph Alecio scooped the top prize in this year’s ‘Our Gibraltar’ exhibition, which tasks artists to create Gibraltar themed works in celebration of National Week. The red and white piece with paint splatter and a heart shape in the centre, moved the judges who found it to be an emotional piece and selected it as...
