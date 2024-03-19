Jurors continue deliberations in £2m fraud trial
Jurors will continue deliberations tomorrow in the trial of a senior manager accused of hiding a £2m “hole” in the Royal Bank of Scotland International’s cash reserves. Former RBSI senior manager Gillian Balban stands trial accused of covering an alleged £2m “shortfall” that was found in the bank’s cash reserves months after her redundancy in...
