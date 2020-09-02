Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Sep, 2020

Kim’s top reads book review

By Guest Contributor
2nd September 2020

With Gibraltar in lockdown, many are spending more time at home and looking for distractions. Kim Pecino is a librarian with experience in public and school libraries, and today she shares three book recommendations. The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank – This book does not need much introduction. I would argue it...

