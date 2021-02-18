Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Feb, 2021

Langdon’s lockdown shadows: Stay Safe

By Alice Mascarenhas
18th February 2021

by Alice Mascarenhas The ‘Company of Shadows’ is a new art project by local artist Jane Langdon. From her lockdown walks she has created a new series based on shadows. “My early interest in drawing opened my eyes to seeing that under light all objects have interesting shadows,” she says. Jane refers to them as...

