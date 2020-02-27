Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Feb, 2020

‘Leaplings’ set to celebrate leap year birthdays this Saturday

Pics: Aroa Nunez

By Eyleen Gomez
27th February 2020

Gibraltarians born on a leap year came together this week to celebrate their birthdays for the first time in four years. The ‘leaplings’ gathered in Casemates Square to mark the occasion and are excited to celebrate their birthdays this Saturday. The chances of being born on February 29 are one in 1,461 days as opposed...

