Leaving the Rock: The emotional and practical challenges facing Gibraltar students in the United Kingdom

By Mark Montovio

Each year, many young people from Gibraltar make one of the most significant transitions of their lives. They leave behind the familiarity of family, lifelong friendships, and the close-knit community of the Rock to begin higher education in the United Kingdom.

For many, it is an exciting milestone that represents independence, opportunity and personal growth. However, beneath the excitement often lies a reality that is rarely discussed openly: the transition can be emotionally, socially and practically overwhelming.

While many students successfully adapt to university life, others struggle quietly. Some experience such significant difficulties that they interrupt or abandon their studies altogether and return home.

This is not a reflection of academic ability or a lack of determination. More often, it reflects the complex psychological and practical challenges involved in moving from one of Europe's smallest communities to the vastly different environment of a large British city or university campus.

One of the greatest challenges is homesickness. Although often dismissed as a temporary feeling, homesickness can be deeply distressing.

Students from Gibraltar typically grow up surrounded by close family networks. Grandparents, siblings, cousins and lifelong friends frequently play an active role in everyday life. Moving hundreds or even thousands of miles away means losing the daily comfort of familiar relationships and routines almost overnight.

Simple experiences that once seemed insignificant—sharing dinner with family, meeting friends for coffee, walking along Main Street or seeing the Mediterranean every day—suddenly become sources of longing. Birthdays, Christmas celebrations and family events continue without them, reinforcing feelings of separation and loss.

Alongside homesickness comes loneliness. At university, students are surrounded by thousands of people, yet many feel profoundly isolated. Building meaningful friendships takes time, and not everyone settles into social groups immediately. Students may feel pressure to appear confident while privately questioning whether they belong. Social media can unintentionally worsen these feelings, as photographs of friends enjoying life back home create the impression that everyone else is happier and more connected.

The transition also demands a level of independence that many students have not previously experienced. For the first time they are responsible for managing finances, cooking, laundry, cleaning, healthcare appointments and organising their academic workload. Individually these tasks may appear straightforward, but together they can become overwhelming, particularly during the first few months.

Financial pressures add another layer of stress. The cost of accommodation, transport, food and everyday living in many parts of the United Kingdom has increased considerably in recent years.

Students may worry about managing their budgets or feel guilty asking their families for additional financial support. Some take on part-time employment alongside demanding academic programmes, reducing the time available for studying, rest and social activities.

The academic environment itself can also be very different from what students have previously experienced.

Universities expect a high degree of independent learning. Lecturers may provide guidance but often expect students to manage their own reading, research and time. Assessments frequently require critical thinking, independent analysis and self-directed study rather than structured classroom teaching. Students who performed exceptionally well in Gibraltar may initially find this adjustment difficult and begin to question their abilities.

Mental health can also be affected. Feelings of anxiety, self-doubt and stress are common during periods of major life change. Some students experience panic attacks, depression or overwhelming anxiety for the first time. Others may feel embarrassed to seek help because they fear disappointing their families or believe everyone else is coping better than they are.

In reality, many students experience similar struggles, even if they rarely talk about them.

The weather and physical environment can also have an unexpected impact. Gibraltar enjoys sunshine for much of the year, whereas many areas of the United Kingdom experience long periods of cold, rain and limited daylight during winter. Reduced exposure to sunlight can influence mood and energy levels, making adjustment more difficult, particularly during the first academic year.

Despite these challenges, it is important to recognise that struggling during the transition does not mean failure. Adjustment is a process rather than a single event. Most students gradually develop confidence as they become familiar with their new environment, establish routines and build supportive friendships.

Preparation before leaving Gibraltar can make a considerable difference. Developing practical life skills such as budgeting, cooking simple meals, managing laundry and organising daily responsibilities helps reduce unnecessary stress once students arrive. Becoming familiar with university support services before departure can also make it easier to seek help if difficulties arise.

Maintaining regular contact with family is equally important, but balance is essential.

Modern technology allows students to remain connected through video calls and messaging, providing valuable emotional support. However, spending every evening speaking only with people back home may unintentionally delay integration into university life. Creating space to develop new friendships while maintaining family connections offers a healthier balance.

Students should also be encouraged to participate in university societies, sports clubs and volunteering opportunities. These activities provide natural opportunities to meet people with shared interests and build friendships beyond their academic course. Feeling part of a community significantly improves emotional wellbeing and reduces feelings of isolation.

Looking after physical health is equally important. Regular exercise, healthy eating, adequate sleep and maintaining daily routines contribute significantly to emotional resilience. While these habits cannot eliminate homesickness or anxiety, they strengthen a student's ability to cope with periods of stress.

Perhaps the most important message is that asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Universities invest heavily in student wellbeing services, counselling, academic support, mentoring programmes and disability services. Students should never feel embarrassed about accessing these resources. Early intervention often prevents small difficulties from becoming major crises.

Families also have an important role to play. Parents naturally worry when their children leave home, but excessive pressure to succeed or expectations that students should never struggle can unintentionally make matters worse. Instead, families can reassure students that periods of uncertainty are normal and that seeking support is both sensible and responsible. Listening without judgement often provides more comfort than immediately trying to solve every problem.

Finally, returning home should never be viewed as a personal failure. For some students, taking a temporary break, transferring universities or reconsidering their educational pathway may ultimately lead to greater long-term success.

Every individual's journey is different, and resilience is not measured by never encountering difficulties, but by learning how to respond to them.

For the majority of Gibraltar's students, studying in the United Kingdom becomes a transformative experience that develops confidence, independence and lifelong friendships. The challenges are real, but they are also manageable.

By recognising the emotional realities of this transition, preparing thoroughly and seeking support when needed, students can navigate one of life's biggest changes with greater confidence.

Leaving Gibraltar to pursue higher education is not simply a journey to another country; it is a journey into adulthood.

Like all important journeys, there will be moments of uncertainty. Yet with preparation, perseverance and support, those moments can become the foundations for remarkable personal growth and a successful future.

Mark Montovio is trustee of the Counselling and Psychotherapy Forum Gibraltar