Lego Robotics summer camp gears up youngsters for a future in tech
Youngsters combined Lego-building with programming to create immersive structures as part of the Digital Skills Academy’s Lego Robotics workshop. The workshop is geared at children in school years one to three and school years four to six and aims to enhance their skillsets for the future. Beginning by building their Lego structure and adding a...
