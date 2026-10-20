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Tue 20th Oct, 2026

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Live exercise to test emergency response at LNG Terminal

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By Chronicle Staff
20th October 2026

A live multi-agency exercise will take place on Thursday morning to test Gibraltar’s response to a simulated emergency at the LNG Terminal and Gibraltar Electricity Authority’s North Mole Power Station.

Members of the public can expect an increased presence of emergency services and first responders in the area throughout the morning, including blue-light attendance.

The exercise on October 22 follows a tabletop exercise held on September 28 and will involve live play.

The Minister for Civil Contingencies, Leslie Bruzon, said: “Exercises such as this are essential to ensuring that our emergency response arrangements remain effective and well-coordinated. This live exercise will provide an important opportunity for all responding agencies to test their procedures, communications and decision-making in a simulated LNG terminal incident scenario.”

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