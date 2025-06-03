Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Jun, 2025

Local author donates £2,000 to Women in Need from lockdown cookbook sales

By Chronicle Staff
3rd June 2025

A local author has turned her passion for food and compassion for others into a generous act of kindness. Judith Marsh has donated £2,000 to the charity Women in Need, raised from the sales of a cookbook she wrote during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“I’d always wanted to write a cookbook, and this was the perfect opportunity,” Ms Marsh said.

“With so much time at home, I found myself cooking more, and I realised many others were doing the same. It became a way to connect, even when we were apart.”

The cookbook is a heartwarming collection of recipes contributed by Judith’s family and friends from around the globe, showcasing what people were cooking in their own kitchens during the height of the pandemic.

From hearty comfort foods to inventive new dishes, the collection captures a unique moment in time.

Graphics for the cookbook were created by Ashley Patrick, whose visual flair brought the project to life. The finished book quickly gained popularity among local communities and tourists.

But Judith had more than just recipes in mind. She decided all proceeds would go to Women in Need, a charity supporting survivors of domestic abuse.

“I wanted the funds to go to Women in Need as I knew during the pandemic, women—and men—were suffering from domestic abuse due to being in close proximity to each other,” she said.

The £2,000 donation will go toward providing vital support services for those affected by domestic violence.

Judith’s cookbook continues to sell through the Arts & Crafts Shop in Casemates and is available on Amazon.

