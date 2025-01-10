Local author Natalie Balloqui has children’s book on lessons published
A children’s book written by a local author which aims to help teach life lessons to children has been published by a UK publisher. ‘Princess Penelope’s Problem’ by local Learning Support Assistant Natalie Balloqui, is currently available to pre-order via Pegasus Publishers. The book is Ms Balloqui’s first and was inspired by children learning and...
