Thu 22nd Jan, 2026

Local man denies 19 child sexual offences

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Ramagge
22nd January 2026

A local man accused of child sexual offences denied the charges at the Supreme Court on Thursday morning.

Clayton Busto, 43, pleaded not guilty to 19 charges which relate to four complainants who were aged under 16 and under 18, over a time period from 2007 to 2016.

Mr Busto is accused of encouraging child pornography, causing a child to watch a sexual act, and sex activity with a child.

The matter was adjourned for a pre-case management hearing on March 31, 2026, and the defendant was bailed.

Mr Busto is expected to face trial on June 1, 2026, with the case set down for three weeks.

Director of Public Prosecutions Christian Rocca appeared for the Crown.

Christopher Finch represented the defendant.

