Local man jailed for 18 months for false imprisonment
A local man who falsely imprisoned a woman in his bedroom was sentenced to 18 months yesterday at the Supreme Court. Liam Remorino, 25, of Sir William Jackson Grove, admitted to three counts of common assault, two counts of damaging property, one count of false imprisonment and one count of possession of cannabis resin. Prosecutor...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here