Wed 23rd Nov, 2022

Local man jailed for 18 months for false imprisonment

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
23rd November 2022

A local man who falsely imprisoned a woman in his bedroom was sentenced to 18 months yesterday at the Supreme Court. Liam Remorino, 25, of Sir William Jackson Grove, admitted to three counts of common assault, two counts of damaging property, one count of false imprisonment and one count of possession of cannabis resin. Prosecutor...

