Local musician accepted into the Royal College of Music
By Carmen Anderson Local composer and pianist, Stéphane Dominicy, 21, has been accepted into the Royal College of Music to study for a Masters in ‘Composition for Screen.’ Stéphane, who successfully obtained his BMus in Film Composition from the London College of Music, part of the University of West London, is currently on a gap...
