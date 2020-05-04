Lockdown has ‘unearthed creativity’ for Naomi Abudarham
The time spent in isolation has powered creative juices for Naomi Abudarham, who has become more artistic during this lockdown. Ms Abudarham has been practicing her art and learning to draw over the past few weeks, as she has more time to be creative. “During isolation I’ve found time to unearth some creativity within me,”...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here