Fri 12th Dec, 2025

Loreto Convent Christmas carol concert raises £2,700 for Save the Children

By Chronicle Staff
12th December 2025

Loreto Convent School joined forces with the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Band for a Christmas carol concert at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity that raised £2,700 for Save the Children.

The annual event, held by kind permission of the Dean, Ian Tarrant, brought together families, friends and members of the public for an evening of seasonal music performed by pupils and the band.

The programme opened with A Christmas Festival by Anderson, performed by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Band. Loreto’s Upper Primary Ensemble followed with Troika, while the Year 2 Ensemble performed Christmas Star.

Later in the evening, the Year 5 Drumming Ensemble performed Carol of the Bells and the Ukulele Ensemble played arrangements of God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen and Silent Night.

The Year 2 Christmas Choir sang It’s Christmas Time and a traditional Christmas medley, and the Upper Primary Choir performed Born on Christmas Day, O Come All Ye Faithful and Feliz Navidad.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment Band also performed seasonal pieces including Sleigh Ride and an arrangement from Disney’s Frozen.

A total of £2,700 was raised, with all proceeds going to Save the Children.

