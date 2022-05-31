Major new project has culture at heart on Devil’s Tower Road
An outline planning application for a major new development encompassing nearly three blocks off Devil’s Tower Road has been filed with the Town Planner. The project, to be known as St Michael’s Citadel, envisages a mixed development of residential, leisure and commercial properties including a hotel, all centred around a green public open space to...
