Making Mental Health a Priority

By Gemma Arias-Vasquez, Minister for Health and Care

Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week. I therefore thought it would be a fitting opportunity to share with you not only our vision for the provision of Mental Health Services in Gibraltar, but also try to raise awareness whilst doing so.

This Op Ed aims not be overtly political in nature. It is an opportunity to take advantage of the fact that I am in the privileged position to be able to try and bring about a change in the way that mental services are delivered in Gibraltar and to continue to listen to those who are struggling with any such issues. It is an opportunity to further evolve our mental health strategy. As I have said previously, and firmly believe, there are issues which transcend politics. This is certainly one of them.

It is true that in the past, having a mental health condition or being a mental health service user was taboo. People did not want to speak out – they were worried, embarrassed and often afraid to accept their own mental health status. Seeking help is ok. We all accept that there will be circumstances where we will not be ok. And, as the strapline goes, it’s ok not to be ok.

Thanks to the incredible work done locally by charities such as GibSams, Clubhouse, Childline and the Mental Welfare Society (to name some, but there are many more!) I think we have now significantly moved on as a society into accepting that Mental Health issues are common, and can affect every aspect of our lives. From our personal well-being to our collective strength and prosperity, mental health lies at the heart of our overall wellbeing. And that acceptance has also come from the Government too. I fully recognise that mental health issues are common to all of us and that our system, whilst better than it has ever been, still needs improvement.

This is not just my view. It is the view of the Mental Health Board who have submitted their latest Annual Report to me and which I am committed to publishing at the next session of Parliament. Not only will I be publishing this report but I will be bringing a Motion to Parliament to allow for meaningful debate on an issue as important as Mental Health. As a Minister, and also as a Member of Parliament, I feel I owe it to all current and future service users to highlight mental health provision in Gibraltar with the view of further improving service in the areas that improvement is needed.

I am also pleased to tell you that I am currently very advanced in discussions to re-locate our Community Mental Health Facility, which are currently based at Coaling Island, to a more central location in the heart of town. This is a very exciting project which will revolutionise Community Mental Health in Gibraltar, but I want to make sure we have all the logistics finalised before I announce it. I hope to be able to be in a position to announce this very soon! As agreed just after the election campaign, following clinicians’ advice, the facility will not be moving to the PCC or St Bernard’s Hospital.

The aim behind this project is not simply to change the location of the Community Mental Health Team, but it is to also change the nature of the services and the atmosphere within which the services are provided. Any Community Mental Health Facility should aim to provide a safe space, where individuals can go to just be, alongside providing psychological and psychiatric services. We are working with a team to try and encompass all these services, taking the views of all stakeholders on board.

As I’ve said, we have made significant strides in recognising the importance of mental health, yet there is still much work to be done. Our commitment to destigmatising mental health issues and providing accessible, high-quality mental health services is absolute.

The past couple of years have presented extraordinary challenges which have, in my view, tested the resilience of individuals and communities alike. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated existing mental health issues and also created new ones. The isolation, uncertainty, and fear brought about by the pandemic have taken a toll on mental well-being worldwide, and Gibraltar is no exception. This is a reality we must be alive to and accept so that we can then deal with.

As Minister for Health, I am acutely aware of the strains placed on our mental health services and the increased demand for support. That is why we are committed to investing in new mental health infrastructure, ensuring that our services are equipped to meet the evolving needs of our population. We are increasing access to mental health professionals, implementing community-based interventions, and promoting mental health literacy to empower individuals to seek help when they think they need it. These changes cannot be done overnight – but we are working on it.

But our efforts cannot stop there. We must foster a culture of openness and understanding around mental health, where seeking help is seen as a sign of strength and not weakness. Education, in my view, and awareness are key to challenging the stigma surrounding mental health issues and encouraging early intervention and treatment.

Finally, we must recognise that mental health is intrinsically linked to other aspects of our lives, including employment, housing, and social support. As such, a holistic approach to mental health must encompass not only clinical services but also social and economic policies that promote mental well-being. That is what I am currently working to achieve. I hope that as part of the Health and Care integration I am working on, which is currently at a consultation stage with key stakeholders, we will be able to achieve this - and the new CMHT facility will also assist greatly in acting as a Hub joining all the relevant services to ensure we have the right package of care in place for every individual that needs one.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and I look forward to debating mental health in Parliament at our next session!