Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 30th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Man jailed for 20 months for assault

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Nathan Barcio
29th July 2024

A man who assaulted a woman was jailed for 20 months by the Supreme Court on Monday. Alexis Duarte, 38, of Beach View Terraces, was convicted last month on three charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), relating to an incident in January last year. Puisne Judge Liam Yeats told the court “only a...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Loss of multilingualism detrimental to youngsters and local identity on the Rock, expert warns

Mon 29th Jul, 2024

Features

National Day celebrations programme announced

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

Brexit

Govt warns of looming changes at border as EU prepares for automated checks

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

Local News

Tanker reportedly carrying military fuel for Israel asks to stop in Gib, amid mounting outcry

Mon 29th Jul, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar FA to make formal complaint after Spanish national team chants ‘Gibraltar Español’

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Tanker reportedly carrying military fuel for Israel asks to stop in Gib, amid mounting outcry

29th July 2024

Local News
Loss of multilingualism detrimental to youngsters and local identity on the Rock, expert warns

29th July 2024

Features
Lego Robotics summer camp gears up youngsters for a future in tech

29th July 2024

Opinion & Analysis
An original of the old Gib Music Centre, Farrell recalls our classical music legacy

27th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024