Man wanted for alleged money laundering to be handed to French authorities
A Moroccan man arrested in Gibraltar on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant will be handed over to French authorities within 10 days to face money laundering charges. At an appearance at the Magistrates Court yesterday morning, Zakariaa El Abdallaoui, a 32-year old resident of Tetouan, Morocco, consented to being handed over to the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here