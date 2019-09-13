Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Man wanted for alleged money laundering to be handed to French authorities

By Chronicle Staff
13th September 2019

A Moroccan man arrested in Gibraltar on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant will be handed over to French authorities within 10 days to face money laundering charges. At an appearance at the Magistrates Court yesterday morning, Zakariaa El Abdallaoui, a 32-year old resident of Tetouan, Morocco, consented to being handed over to the...

