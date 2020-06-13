Marcel’s moves
The documentary ‘Marcel Duchamp: In His Own Words’ (1982) includes footage of Duchamp playing chess at the Café Melitón, Cadaqués, the Catalan village which is better-known for its associations with the artist Salvador Dalí. Duchamp first visited in 1933. From 1958 he would pass many summers here, his friend Man Ray often joining him. The...
