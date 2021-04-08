Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

May stopped Johnson’s 2016 Gib Day speech over fears he would ‘goof and overdo it’, memoir claims

Archive image of the Gibraltar Day lunch in London in 2016.

By Brian Reyes
8th April 2021

Boris Johnson was ‘stopped’ by former Prime Minister Theresa May from attending a Gibraltar Day lunch in London in 2016 over fears he would “goof and overdo it”, according to extracts from an explosive political memoir by former Conservative MP and minister Sir Alan Duncan. The diary, which is due to be published later this...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

New plans filed for Devil’s Tower hostel

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Local News

HMS Trent arrives in Gibraltar, its new operating base

Sun 4th Apr, 2021

Features

What keeps the macaques in the Upper Rock

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Local News

Plans filed for private hospital in ICC

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Local News

Jurors watch dramatic footage of Gibraltar’s ‘highest value’ robbery

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Defendants ‘pre-planned’ Euro1.5m robbery, court told

8th April 2021

Local News
New plans filed for Devil’s Tower hostel

7th April 2021

Opinion & Analysis
Picardo covers every EU Treaty angle

7th April 2021

Local News
Plans filed for private hospital in ICC

7th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021