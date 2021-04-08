May stopped Johnson’s 2016 Gib Day speech over fears he would ‘goof and overdo it’, memoir claims
Boris Johnson was ‘stopped’ by former Prime Minister Theresa May from attending a Gibraltar Day lunch in London in 2016 over fears he would “goof and overdo it”, according to extracts from an explosive political memoir by former Conservative MP and minister Sir Alan Duncan. The diary, which is due to be published later this...
