Medicinal cannabis products will be tightly controlled and restricted, GHA says
Only “a very small number of patients” will be eligible to be prescribed medicinal cannabis products on the Rock, the Gibraltar Health Authority has said. Dr Krish Rawal, the Gibraltar Health Authority’s Acting Medical Director, told the Chronicle only 10-15% of the patients suffering “severe” symptoms from four conditions would be eligible candidates. Earlier this...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here