Mon 30th Dec, 2019

Medicinal cannabis products will be tightly controlled and restricted, GHA says

Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
30th December 2019

Only “a very small number of patients” will be eligible to be prescribed medicinal cannabis products on the Rock, the Gibraltar Health Authority has said. Dr Krish Rawal, the Gibraltar Health Authority’s Acting Medical Director, told the Chronicle only 10-15% of the patients suffering “severe” symptoms from four conditions would be eligible candidates. Earlier this...

