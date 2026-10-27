Mediterranean Steps closed after minor rock falls

The Mediterranean Steps have been closed to the public with immediate effect following minor rock falls along the route.

The closure is a precautionary measure while the affected area is checked and made safe, and is expected to remain in place for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Members of the public have been told not to enter the route while it is closed and to respect barriers, closure notices and signage on site.

The Technical Services Department said further updates would be issued as soon as more information becomes available.