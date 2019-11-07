Mermaids conduct gender awareness training after calls for further support locally
Parents of a transgender child have organised for UK charity Mermaids to conduct gender awareness training in Gibraltar this week. Representatives of Mermaids are conducting gender awareness training for frontline professionals which include members of the Royal Gibraltar Police, GHA, charities, social workers, counsellors, psychologists, lawyers and teachers. The event was organised by wife and...
