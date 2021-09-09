Migrant missing in the Strait despite RGP search
The Royal Gibraltar Police have carried out a search for a missing migrant in the Strait of Gibraltar, but have been unable to locate him. The search was carried out after two migrants were rescued at sea and reported a third man who had set off with them to swim across the Strait was missing....
