Thu 9th Sep, 2021

Migrant missing in the Strait despite RGP search

Photo by David Parody.

By Priya Gulraj
9th September 2021

The Royal Gibraltar Police have carried out a search for a missing migrant in the Strait of Gibraltar, but have been unable to locate him. The search was carried out after two migrants were rescued at sea and reported a third man who had set off with them to swim across the Strait was missing....

