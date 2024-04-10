Ministry plans ‘significant’ health and care restructure
The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, unveiled plans for a significant restructure including changes to the GHA Board, further budgetary oversight, and the introduction of a ‘patient charter’. Months after taking on the portfolio of health and care, Mrs Arias-Vasquez alongside Professor Ian Cumming, announced a series of changes that will be in...
