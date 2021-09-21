MOD Guards fear ‘two-tier’ workforce under new contract terms
Ministry of Defence Guards in Gibraltar are taking selective industrial action over fears that changes in contracts for new entrants could create a two-tier workforce and lead to a larger workload and longer shift patterns. Since Monday, MOD Guards have been carrying out their duties in civilian clothes to signal concern about the terms of...
