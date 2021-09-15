‘More room for growth,’ as Clubhouse marks 10 years
Over the past 10 years Clubhouse Gibraltar has touched the lives of hundreds, offering support, employment opportunities and a place to talk for those with mental health issues. This September the charity marked a milestone, 10 years since they first began meetings, and eight years since they began operating on a five-day week from Wellington...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here