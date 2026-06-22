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Mon 22nd Jun, 2026

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Features

More than 400 entries submitted for The Nautilus Project school awards

By Maria Jesus Corrales
22nd June 2026

More than 400 entries were submitted across the different categories of The Nautilus Project school awards, with over 350 people having attended the presentation ceremony on June 8, at the Aurora Ballroom at the Sunborn. 

A spokesperson for TNP said the judging process took more than five hours because of the volume and standard of the entries received. 

The awards marked the culmination of a full academic year of marine science outreach in local schools. TNP has already held more than 45 school workshops this year, with further sessions booked before the end of term. 

The event was held with sponsorship from Pretty Sailing. 

The judging panel included Bianca Daniell, director of the Finsbury Trust, Nicholas Balban from the Gibraltar Sub-Aqua Association, Nautilus youth leader Alexander Sanchez-Soiza, Nautilus youth monitor Eva Guillem, Gianna Balban, Melanie Stagnetto and Lewis Stagnetto. 

The awards were presented by the Governor Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, Yury Hushchyn and Bianca Daniell. 

St Anne’s Upper Primary School was named the overall school winner, followed by Notre Dame Lower Primary School and St Paul’s Lower Primary School. 

St Joseph’s Lower Primary School received a highly commended award. 

Cameron Byrne was named Nautilus Youth Volunteer of the Year. 

Lower primary individual winners 

First place: Jaxon Downs, SPLP
Second place: Beth Percival, GMLP
Third place: Zayn Ressa, NDLP
Highly commended: Fern Davidson, SJLP
Highly commended: Sienna Hodges, SBLP 

Lower primary small group winners 

First place: Paula Alumbrera, Yousef Hallal, Mikaela Lau, Thomas Martinez, Bella Del Agua and Ethan Cornelio, SBLP
Second place: Liam McCarthy-Tavares and Sunanda Punjabi, SBLP
Third place: Ava Akuma and Riley Garcia, SJLP 

Lower primary classroom winners 

Winner: St Mary’s LSF, Nautilus Sustainable Birthday Cake
Runner-up: Dynamic Diamonds Year 2, SJLP, Where Youth Lead, Oceans Win 

Lower primary year group winners 

First place: Governor’s Meadow Year 1
Second place: St Paul’s Year 2
Third place: St Joseph’s Year 2 

Upper primary individual winners 

First place: Isabella Cuesta, St Anne’s
Second place: Batsheva Wahnich, Hebrew School Year 4
Third place: Joshua Beniso, Hebrew School Year 4 

Upper primary year group winners 

First place: Loreto Convent Year 5
Runner-up: Hebrew School Year 4 

Secondary school individual winners 

First place: Leah Duarte, Bayside, Whale Shark Spoon
Second place: Adrianne Durante, Westside
Third place: Lucia Peacock, Bayside 

St Martin’s School winner 

First place: Kyle Wood 

Secondary school year group winner 

First place: Gibraltar College Level 1 

Overall school winners 

First place: St Anne’s Upper Primary School
Second place: Notre Dame Lower Primary School
Third place: St Paul’s Lower Primary School
Highly commended: St Joseph’s Lower Primary School 

Nautilus Youth Volunteer of the Year 

Cameron Byrne 

Sustainable Christmas Decoration winners 2025 

Lower primary school 

First place: Fraser Young, St Joseph’s Lower Primary, Gingerbread Stick House
Second place: Jonah Palao, St Joseph’s Lower Primary, Pinecone Fish
Third place: Sonny Sheppard Capurro Symons, St Joseph’s Lower Primary, Santa’s Egg Carton Sleigh 

Classroom award 

First place: Purple Class, St Mary’s Lower Primary, Toilet Roll Nutcracker 

Upper primary school 

First place: Alma Belle Baharal, St Bernard’s Upper Primary, Underwater Nemo
Second place: Lauren Slater, Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary, Seashell Bauble
Third place: Callum Hayward, St Anne’s Upper Primary, Toilet Roll Wreath
Highly commended: Noah Trinidad, St Anne’s Upper Primary, Sea Glass Snowman 

School award 

First place: Bishop Fitzgerald School, Bishop Express 

Secondary school 

First place: Adrianne Durante, Westside School, Crab Coaster 

University category 

First place: Dante Jimenez, Nudibranch Bauble 

Nautilus School MedOceanHeroes, July 2025 to June 2026 

St Paul’s Lower Primary 

Oren Canepa
Seth Sebtaoui 

St Joseph’s Lower Primary 

Zak Bokhari 

St Joseph’s Upper Primary 

Alma Bokhari
Anna Borrell 

Hebrew Primary School 

Shlomo Brenig 

Bishop Fitzgerald 

Valentino Ferro-Aleman
Millie Montiel 

Notre Dame 

William Oliveira
Jaxson Navas 

St Anne’s Upper Primary 

James King
Noah Trinidad
Madison Navas
Laura Wyatt 

 

 

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