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Wed 29th Jul, 2026

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Sports

National record performance by Turnock in Shot Put at Glasgow 2026

By Stephen Ignacio
29th July 2026

Julian Turnock, Gibraltar's representative in the Shot Put, was to produce a national record performance at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The nineteen-year-old athlete, who only recently took up shot put after the GAAA began developing field events following the launch of the Lathbury sports facilities, was to record three successful attempts at the Games.
Starting with a distance of 11.95m, Julian improved on his opening effort with his second attempt, recording a distance of 12.28m.
His final attempt saw him achieve 12.31m, which was classified by the Games officials as a national record.
Julian, however, currently holds the Gibraltar national record for shot put, listed as 12.34m, achieved on May 13, 2026. His performance in Glasgow nevertheless cemented his place in the national record books and highlighted his continued development in the sport.

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