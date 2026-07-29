Burns finishes seventh in 200m Freestyle heat

Adam Burns, swimming in the second heat of the 200m Freestyle immediately after his teammate Christian Chang-Chipolina, was also to find himself trailing from the back.

Burns managed to momentarily move into sixth place at the 150m turn with a split time of 1:36.45. However, the final stretch was to see him drop back as William Caswell moved from eighth into sixth place.

Burns finished with a time of 2:10.13, ahead of Rwanda's Kean Murenzi Sheja.

The heat was won by Luke Arthur Mathews Beukes (NAM) in 1:54.51.

Gibraltar swimmers completing their events at the Glasgow 2026.