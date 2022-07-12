Nautilus Project summer camp fuels youthful interest in marine biology
The Nautilus Project (TNP) kicked off its marine biology summer camp on Monday with a workshop aiming to “fuel” young people’s interests in marine biology. Children aged between seven and 11 learnt about the diversity of wildlife that inhabits the sea around them, as well as the importance of looking after the marine environment. TNP’s...
