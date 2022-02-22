Nautilus Project’s Great Gibraltar Beach Clean marathon collects 685kg of rubbish
Over 80 people took part in the Nautilus Project’s Great Gibraltar Beach Clean marathon, which yielded 685kg of rubbish last Friday to mark the five-year anniversary of the first clean up. “In terms of engagement it has been a real success,” said Lewis Stagnetto a marine biologist with the Nautilus Project. “But, it has been...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here