Negotiators ‘now really, almost there’ in agreeing Gib treaty, CM says

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said negotiators are “now really, almost there” in agreeing a treaty for the Rock’s future relations with the EU, adding he believed the negotiation would be resolved, one way or another, in the first half of 2024.

In a New Year Message broadcast on GBC, Mr Picardo stressed the GSLP/Liberals would not agree to any treaty that impacted on sovereignty, jurisdiction and control.

“We remain fully committed to the process of agreeing a treaty that will govern our future relationship with the EU,” he said.

“I believe we are now really, almost there.”

“I will see this through to the end. And I will bring back a safe and secure treaty.”

“Or I will not bring back a treaty at all.”

Mr Picardo said he would not risk Gibraltar’s negotiating position by setting “unhelpful” time limits on the negotiation.

But with the EU due to hold elections in June, he left no doubt the clock is ticking on the negotiation.

“What I can say, though, is that 2024 is the year when we will finally make the determination on whether a deal can be done or not,” the Chief Minister said.

“In fact, I believe that in the first half of 2024 the question of Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU will be resolved.”

“So we have to be ready to deal with any pressures that may come as we work through the end game of this negotiation.”

“Patience and stoic calm will be our only allies as we work through this period.”

“But, with the UK on our side, we will get to the right conclusion.”

Mr Picardo acknowledged that parts of the discussion with the EU and Spain “may cause us discomfort”.

“But we cannot scupper the future of our children for the sake of short-term political advantage,” he added.

“So, let me assure you. Let me be crystal clear.”

“There will not be any concessions on the exclusively British sovereignty, jurisdiction or control of Gibraltar or on any of the components thereof.”

Mr Picardo, without singling anyone out, said some people in Gibraltar would “for the sake of their own political gain” seek to “call out” sovereignty concessions “where there will be none”.

But he said he would have walked away from any treaty that provided such concessions and that everyone at the negotiating table “is no doubt about that”.

“I guarantee you that I will bring back a safe and secure treaty for Gibraltar,” he said.

“Because if it is not safe and secure, I will not bring back a treaty at all.”

“I will not do it. The GSLP Liberal Government I lead will not do it.”

“And I know you would not accept it.”

Mr Picardo said Brexit had “put Gibraltar on the back foot” but that this community had “worked hard to push back” in the fact of that adversity.

And he dismissed as “pure fantasy” the suggestion that the talks could have been concluded sooner.

“It is pure fantasy for anyone to suggest to you, with a straight face, that they would have banged down the doors to the European Commission and La Moncloa, and succeeded in demanding solutions that were good for Gibraltar,” he said.

“Anyone can stand on a soap box and pretend they could have done better than we have.”

“But in the context of this complex, sophisticated, ongoing discussion between parties to a serious negotiation about our access to the EU, what good would that do?”

“And yet, because of our hard work and diligence, and in close partnership with the UK, we are advancing this difficult and delicate negotiation to a successful conclusion.”

“And, most importantly, we are the decision makers when it comes to all aspects of the negotiation that relate to Gibraltar, as our Constitution provides for.”