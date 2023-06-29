New arrival facilities at RAF Gibraltar for military personnel
Air Commodore Anthony Lyle, the Commander of the RAF’s Air Mobility Force, cut the ribbon at RAF Gibraltar’s new arrivals/departures facilities, which he described as “tangible evidence of investment” in British Forces Gibraltar. Escorting Air Commodore Lyle was Commander of British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, and RAF Gibraltar Station Commander Wing Commander Nel Doherty. Commodore...
