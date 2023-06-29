Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Jun, 2023

Local News

New arrival facilities at RAF Gibraltar for military personnel

Photos of Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
29th June 2023

Air Commodore Anthony Lyle, the Commander of the RAF’s Air Mobility Force, cut the ribbon at RAF Gibraltar’s new arrivals/departures facilities, which he described as “tangible evidence of investment” in British Forces Gibraltar. Escorting Air Commodore Lyle was Commander of British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, and RAF Gibraltar Station Commander Wing Commander Nel Doherty. Commodore...

