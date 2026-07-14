New European air routes targeted as Gibraltar prepares for post-treaty tourism growth

The Gibraltar Government is in discussions with several airlines over new routes to key European destinations as it looks to capitalise on opportunities expected to arise from the UK–EU agreement, the Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos told Parliament.

Mr Santos said improving connectivity and expanding into new markets would be central to the long-term growth of Gibraltar's tourism sector during his Budget address.

He added the ministry was already focusing on airline development and route expansion, and was actively attending international route development conferences including Connect and Routes.

He said work was also under way on a dedicated marketing strategy for the newly renamed Sir Joshua Hassan Gibraltar International Airport aimed at promoting it not only as a gateway to Gibraltar but also as a regional hub.

"Instead of depending on our traditional markets, improved air connectivity brought about as a result of the UK–EU Treaty will allow us to attract new visitors from across Europe, increasing overnight stays and higher-value tourism," he said.

"Gibraltar will benefit from change and lead within this new environment."

Mr Santos said Gibraltar’s airport recorded more than 437,000 passengers during 2025, a 3% increase on the previous year, while aircraft movements also rose, reflecting continued confidence in Gibraltar as a destination and transport hub.

He added that early figures for 2026 indicated passenger traffic continued to grow.

This summer, Gibraltar will be served by 33 scheduled flights each week, providing direct connections with London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Bristol and Birmingham.

Mr Santos also outlined a programme of investment at the airport during 2026, including the installation of new generation security equipment, upgrades to passenger processing infrastructure, modernised IT systems and new operational equipment.

He said the improvements aimed to create a more efficient passenger experience while preparing the airport for future operational requirements and supporting the aviation sector's transition towards more sustainable practices.

Mr Santos highlighted continued growth across Gibraltar's tourism sector, with cruise tourism recording another strong year.

Gibraltar welcomed 220 cruise calls during 2025, up from 185 in 2024 and 168 in 2023, representing growth of around 30% over two years.

Approximately 260 cruise calls are expected during 2026.

Cruise passenger numbers also rose by 17% to 355,000 in 2025, while the Gibraltar Tourist Board handled more than 81,000 visitor enquiries through its information offices.

Mr Santos said April and October remained the busiest periods, with April alone recording 12,800 enquiries.

The number of inaugural cruise calls is also expected to increase from 15 in 2025 to around 25 during 2026.

He said the Government remained focused on encouraging more overnight visitors, with hotel occupancy increasing from 65.2% in 2024 to 70.1% in 2025.

Sleeper occupancy rose from 46.9% to 50.4%, while the average visitor stay increased from 3.1 nights to 3.4 nights.

Mr Santos said overnight visitors generated greater economic benefits because they supported hotels, restaurants, bars, taxis, retailers, visitor attractions, cultural venues and other local businesses.

He also highlighted continued growth in Gibraltar's short-term rental market.

Between July 2025 and May 2026, the sector recorded approximately 58,600 booked nights, with average occupancy of 64% and visitors staying for an average of four nights.

Demand peaked during the summer, with occupancy exceeding 80% in September 2025, while revenue during the first five months of 2026 increased by almost 79% compared with the same period a year earlier.

Gibraltar's flagship attraction, the Upper Rock Nature Reserve, also experienced significant growth, with visitor numbers increasing from 859,092 in 2024 to more than 1.16 million in 2025.

Mr Santos said sustainability would remain central to the Government's tourism strategy, adding that Gibraltar's natural environment, heritage sites and wildlife needed to be protected to secure the sector's long-term success.

He said the Government was working with the Ministry of the Environment and UK consultancy Animondial on a Nature Positive Tourism project that aims to translate responsible tourism principles into practical measures at destination level.