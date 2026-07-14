Parents to gain statutory leave under planned employment reforms

Parents in Gibraltar will soon be entitled to statutory parental leave under new legislation that will strengthen workers' rights and provide greater support for families.

Delivering his Budget address in Parliament last week, the Minister for Equality, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said the legislation would be introduced shortly, describing it as an important step towards creating a more family-friendly workplace.

Mr Santos said the measure would give parents the opportunity to spend more time with their children during the crucial early stages of life, while helping working families balance professional and family responsibilities.

"It is right that parents are given the opportunity to spend valuable time with their children during those crucial early stages and the introduction of parental leave will help parents balance their family responsibilities with their professional commitments, while promoting the wellbeing of children and stronger family bonds," he said.

He added that this measure reflects the Government’s commitment to creating a modern and family-friendly workplace culture which provides greater flexibility for working families and ensure that Gibraltar's employment framework continues to evolve in line with modern expectations and best practice.

Mr Santos acknowledged that progress on the legislation had taken time and he was anticipating criticism from the Opposition by noting that work on the measure had been at "an advanced stage" since 2019.

"Passing this type of legislation is never easy," he said.

"If it were, I can assure you I would have already got it done."

"But as you already know, if I am going to do something, it will be done right."

Alongside the parental leave reforms, Mr Santos confirmed the Gibraltar Government would also introduce Jack's Law, extending statutory bereavement leave rights for parents who suffer the loss of a child.

He said the legislation would ensure bereaved parents were given the time, space and dignity needed to cope with their loss without the added pressure of work, while providing greater certainty and protection in the workplace.

"No parent should have to worry about work-related pressures while coping with such profound grief," he said.

Mr Santos said the introduction of Jack's Law would align Gibraltar with growing international recognition of the need for dedicated bereavement leave provisions for parents and reflected the Gibraltar Government's commitment to a more compassionate employment framework.

EMPLOYMENT

Mr Santos also outlined progress in rehabilitation and employment programmes at HMP Windmill Hill, where the Gibraltar Government's five-year work reintegration strategy continues to develop education, training and employment opportunities for prisoners before release.

Through the Coracle Inside digital learning platform, 26 inmates have completed more than 400 accredited courses, achieving pass rates of between 86% and 92%.

HMP Windmill Hill has also become a satellite examination centre in partnership with the College of Further Education, enabling inmates to sit formal examinations, while rehabilitation initiatives have expanded to include creative projects, philosophy, dramatherapy, neurodiversity workshops and vocational skills training.

He added that progress had been made at Bruce's Farm, where residential capacity had increased from 13 to 16 beds, including dedicated accommodation for both male and female residents.

Between January 2025 and April 2026, Bruce's Farm received 195 referrals, while community services continued to support around 70 clients each month. Clinical sessions also increased from an average of 41 per month during 2025 to 64 per month between January and April 2026.

Mr Santos said 74% of participants across programmes at HMP Windmill Hill and the Drugs and Alcohol Rehabilitation Services had progressed into sustained employment despite often facing significant barriers to entering the workforce.

He added Gibraltar had recorded its lowest unemployment levels on record, with an average of just 16 people unemployed during 2025, representing a 97% decrease since 2012.

He said the first quarterly average for 2026 had fallen further to 13 people, before dropping to an average of just seven people actively seeking employment during the second quarter.

According to Mr Santos, that represented a 98.6% reduction compared with the second quarter of 2012.

He said the figures reflected sustained investment in people, targeted employment strategies and collaboration between government, employers, educators and industry.

"It serves as a reminder that when Government, employers, educators, industry stakeholders and support services work together with a shared purpose, meaningful and lasting outcomes can be achieved," he said.

Mr Santos also highlighted continued growth at the Gibraltar Training Centre, which received 99 applications over the past year, resulting in 38 new apprentices enrolling across construction, maintenance, electrical and mechanical disciplines.

He said expanded non-trade apprenticeships had created new career pathways in sectors including insurance, care, transport, tourism and personal services. Across those programmes, 454 applications were received, with 83 people commencing training following the selection process.