Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel pledges ‘forward looking’ commitment to Gibraltar

By Brian Reyes
11th June 2020

Vice Admiral Sir David Steel was sworn in as the Governor of Gibraltar on Thursday morning, using his first speech to underscore the UK’s double-lock sovereignty commitment to the Rock and its people, while pledging his personal commitment to work “positively and constructively” for the interests of this community. Addressing MPs and guests at a...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

Residents of Gibraltar now able to cross into Spain

Wed 10th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Emotional reunions as border edges back to normality

Thu 11th Jun, 2020

Local News

First round of talks on Rock’s post-Brexit future ends on ‘positive, constructive’ note

Tue 9th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gib must seek ‘bold and imaginative’ future outside EU, Azopardi says

11th June 2020

Local News
‘Exciting opportunity’ ahead for constitutional reform, Picardo says

11th June 2020

Features
Nautilus Project hold World Ocean Day prizegiving

11th June 2020

Opinion & Analysis
New hope after 13 years

11th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020