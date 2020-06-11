New Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel pledges ‘forward looking’ commitment to Gibraltar
Vice Admiral Sir David Steel was sworn in as the Governor of Gibraltar on Thursday morning, using his first speech to underscore the UK’s double-lock sovereignty commitment to the Rock and its people, while pledging his personal commitment to work “positively and constructively” for the interests of this community. Addressing MPs and guests at a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here