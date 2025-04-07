‘One missed call is too many’
Calls to Childline jump 82% after ‘sadly successful’ anti-abuse campaign Childline Gibraltar is grappling with an 82% increase in calls after a “sadly successful” campaign safeguarding local children from abuse, particularly sexual abuse. Childline launched its ‘Stay Safe’ campaign in March aimed at empowering children to stay safe from harm, but in turn, the charity...
