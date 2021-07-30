Opposition MPs walk out of Parliament accusing Government of stifling free speech with Community Care motion
The Opposition walked out of the Gibraltar Parliament on Friday as a debate on Community Care flared into accusations that the government was using Parliament to “bully citizens” and curtail democratic debate. The motion, which was approved by government majority, called on Community Care campaigners to withdraw a letter handed to the Governor, Vice Admiral...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here